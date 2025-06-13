Nifty June futures trade at premium

India VIX surged 7.59% to 15.08.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 24,736.20, a premium of 17.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,718.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 169.60 points or 0.68% to 24,718.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 7.59% to 15.08.

Reliance Industries, Interglobe Aviation and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.

