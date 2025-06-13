Prime Focus allots 99.50 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Prime Focus has allotted 99,50,000 equity shares under ESOP on 13 June 2025. Consequent to above allotment, the Paid-Up Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 29,99,86,976/- (i.e 29,99,86,976 fully Paid-Up Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each) to Rs. 30,99,36,976/- (i.e 30,99,36,976 fully Paid-Up Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each).

