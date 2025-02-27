Glenmark Pharma launches Epinephrine Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL Multiple-Dose Vial

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Image
Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announces the launch of Epinephrine Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL (1 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vial. Glenmark's Epinephrine Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL (1 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vial is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Epinephrine Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL (1 mg/mL), of BPI Labs, LLC, NDA 205029. This launch of Epinephrine Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL (1 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vial is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity under section 505(j)(5)(B)(v) of the FD&C Act.

According to IQVIA, sales data for the 12-month period ending December 2024, the Epinephrine Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL (1 mg/mL) market achieved annual sales of approximately $42.7 million.

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

