Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 48.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.72% to Rs 787.66 croreNet profit of Orient Electric declined 48.01% to Rs 12.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.72% to Rs 787.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 657.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales787.66657.91 20 OPM %3.907.05 -PBDT28.9746.58 -38 PBT13.4932.84 -59 NP12.8024.62 -48
