Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 48.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 48.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.72% to Rs 787.66 crore

Net profit of Orient Electric declined 48.01% to Rs 12.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.72% to Rs 787.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 657.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales787.66657.91 20 OPM %3.907.05 -PBDT28.9746.58 -38 PBT13.4932.84 -59 NP12.8024.62 -48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 25.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Orient Bell consolidated net profit declines 22.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 1.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 63.48% in the December 2023 quarter

Orient Paper &amp; Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Asi Industries standalone net profit rises 19.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit rises 401.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Ajmera Realty &amp; Infra India consolidated net profit rises 90.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit rises 26.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 24.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story