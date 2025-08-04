GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 39.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.33% to Rs 312.63 crore

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 39.85% to Rs 23.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.33% to Rs 312.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 241.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.312.63241.7311.8413.2940.3325.5433.3621.6023.4816.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News