Network People Services Technologies standalone net profit declines 40.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.83% to Rs 26.30 crore

Net profit of Network People Services Technologies declined 40.04% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.83% to Rs 26.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.15% to Rs 45.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.77% to Rs 173.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

26.30 43.71 173.12 127.51 33.46 33.88 34.88 33.61 10.33 15.75 67.22 45.15 8.27 13.13 60.34 35.55 6.02 10.04 45.20 26.88

