Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Network People Services Technologies standalone net profit declines 40.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Network People Services Technologies standalone net profit declines 40.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 39.83% to Rs 26.30 crore

Net profit of Network People Services Technologies declined 40.04% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.83% to Rs 26.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.15% to Rs 45.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.77% to Rs 173.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.3043.71 -40 173.12127.51 36 OPM %33.4633.88 -34.8833.61 - PBDT10.3315.75 -34 67.2245.15 49 PBT8.2713.13 -37 60.3435.55 70 NP6.0210.04 -40 45.2026.88 68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Veeram Securities standalone net profit declines 1.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 10.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Mystic Electronics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Karma Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Radha Madhav Corporation standalone net profit declines 74.84% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story