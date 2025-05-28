Conart Engineers standalone net profit rises 7.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.90% to Rs 21.88 crore

Net profit of Conart Engineers rose 7.76% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.90% to Rs 21.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.99% to Rs 2.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 56.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

21.8813.7756.5348.8910.2811.846.937.202.551.674.414.092.481.533.873.491.251.162.683.08

