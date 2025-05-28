Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramasigns Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ramasigns Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 84.30% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net Loss of Ramasigns Industries reported to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 84.30% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 75.99% to Rs 2.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.271.72 -84 2.4810.33 -76 OPM %-207.41-99.42 --110.08-35.43 - PBDT-0.75-1.80 58 -3.52-4.42 20 PBT-0.98-1.80 46 -3.78-4.68 19 NP-1.01-2.33 57 -3.76-5.20 28

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

