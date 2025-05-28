Aarvee Denims & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 68.75% to Rs 7.50 crore

Net Loss of Aarvee Denims & Exports reported to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 68.75% to Rs 7.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 18.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 44.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 49.90% to Rs 42.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.5024.0042.4584.73-689.33-21.92-211.80-36.85-14.97-11.4437.16-61.26-16.12-12.5632.81-72.97-8.87-6.4618.54-44.62

