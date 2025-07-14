Travel Food Services makes a decent debut

Shares of Travel Food Services were currently trading at Rs 1,101.10 at 10:13 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 0.10% compared with the issue price of Rs 1,100.

The scrip was listed at Rs 1,126.20, exhibiting a premium of 2.38% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 1,128.90 and a low of 1,086. On the BSE, over 2.34 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Travel Food Services received was subscribed 2.88 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 July 2025 and it closed on 9 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,045 and 1,100 per share.

The IPO comprised an entire offer for sale (OFS) of 1,81,81,818 equity shares at a higher price band. The promoter family group (Kapur Family Trust) will be offloading shares worth Rs 2000 crore in the OFS. The offer provides reservation options for eligible employees to subscribe at a discount of Rs 104 per share. Travel Food Services (TFS) is an Indian airport travel quick service restaurant (Travel QSR) and lounge (Lounge). The companys F&B brand portfolio, comprising 127 partner and in-house brands, is in the operation of 442 Travel QSRs across India, Malaysia and Hong Kong. The travel QSR business comprises a range of curated food and beverage (F&B) concepts across cuisines, brands and formats, which have been adapted to cater to customers demands for speed and convenience within travel environments. TFS lounge business comprises designated areas within airport terminals, accessible primarily by first and business-class passengers, members of airline loyalty programs, select credit card and debit card holders and members of other loyalty programs.