Caplin Point gains after receiving EIR report from USFDA for Tamil Nadu facility

Caplin Point Laboratories added 1.89% to Rs 2,557.50 after the company received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its manufacturing facility located at Gummidipoondi, Tamil Nadu.

The inspection was conducted at Caplin Steriles injectable and ophthalmic manufacturing unit in Gummidipoondi from 5 August 2024 to 9 August 2024. The inspection concluded with zero 483 observations, reflecting the company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance.

The official announcement was made after market hours on 6th January 2025.

Caplin Point Laboratories is a fast-growing pharmaceutical company with a unique business model catering predominantly to emerging markets of Latin America and Africa. The company has manufacturing facilities that cater to a complete range of finished dosage forms.

The companys consolidated net profit grew 14.04% to Rs 130.80 crore on 17.81% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 483.10 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News