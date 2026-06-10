Caplin Point Laboratories surged 5.18% to Rs 2,374.45, extending its winning streak to a fifth consecutive session.

The stock has rallied 20.25% over the last five trading sessions. It has gained 28.03% in one month, 41.16% in three months and 32.28% so far in 2026.

Caplin Point Laboratories is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with a strong presence in Latin America.

The company reported a 19.32% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 170.11 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 142.57 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 19.45% to Rs 600.16 crore from Rs 502.43 crore a year earlier.

For FY26, emerging markets comprising Latin America and Africa contributed 79% of revenue, while the US market accounted for the remaining 21%. Last month, Caplin Steriles, a subsidiary of the company, received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Foscarnet Sodium Injection (6000 mg/250 mL Infusion Bag), a generic version of Foscavir Injection. The antiviral drug is used to treat CMV retinitis in AIDS patients and HSV infections in immunocompromised individuals. According to IQVIA data, the product recorded US sales of around $15 million in the 12 months ended March 2026.