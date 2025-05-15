Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 17.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 17.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 10.86% to Rs 502.45 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 17.25% to Rs 142.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.86% to Rs 502.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 453.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.33% to Rs 536.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 457.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.37% to Rs 1937.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1694.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales502.45453.22 11 1937.471694.10 14 OPM %33.4532.04 -33.3932.55 - PBDT193.71162.43 19 742.74617.87 20 PBT176.67146.03 21 676.78564.43 20 NP142.57121.59 17 536.31457.09 17

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

