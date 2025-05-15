Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 17.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.86% to Rs 502.45 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 17.25% to Rs 142.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.86% to Rs 502.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 453.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.33% to Rs 536.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 457.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.37% to Rs 1937.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1694.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

502.45453.221937.471694.1033.4532.0433.3932.55193.71162.43742.74617.87176.67146.03676.78564.43142.57121.59536.31457.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News