Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 11.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 40.70% to Rs 1380.50 crore

Net profit of Thangamayil Jewellery rose 11.19% to Rs 31.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.70% to Rs 1380.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 981.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.68% to Rs 118.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 123.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.32% to Rs 4910.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3826.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1380.50981.16 41 4910.583826.78 28 OPM %4.165.08 -4.585.69 - PBDT46.2541.28 12 183.61181.44 1 PBT38.8336.05 8 159.92165.08 -3 NP31.4028.24 11 118.71123.24 -4

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

