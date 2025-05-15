Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 11.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.70% to Rs 1380.50 crore

Net profit of Thangamayil Jewellery rose 11.19% to Rs 31.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.70% to Rs 1380.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 981.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.68% to Rs 118.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 123.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.32% to Rs 4910.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3826.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1380.50981.164910.583826.784.165.084.585.6946.2541.28183.61181.4438.8336.05159.92165.0831.4028.24118.71123.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News