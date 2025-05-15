MIL Industries & Aerospace reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.86% to Rs 3.98 crore

MIL Industries & Aerospace reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.86% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.25% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.14% to Rs 15.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

