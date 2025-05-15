Saregama India consolidated net profit rises 11.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.45% to Rs 240.82 croreNet profit of Saregama India rose 11.77% to Rs 60.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.45% to Rs 240.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 263.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.38% to Rs 204.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 197.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.87% to Rs 1171.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 803.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
