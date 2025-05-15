Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind consolidated net profit rises 52.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Arvind consolidated net profit rises 52.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 7.05% to Rs 2220.69 crore

Net profit of Arvind rose 52.52% to Rs 151.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 2220.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2074.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.01% to Rs 353.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 336.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 8328.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7737.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2220.692074.51 7 8328.817737.75 8 OPM %11.0111.71 -10.2310.92 - PBDT227.41205.55 11 751.58726.66 3 PBT158.36138.22 15 492.87460.84 7 NP151.0499.03 53 353.49336.61 5

