Arvind consolidated net profit rises 52.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Arvind rose 52.52% to Rs 151.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 2220.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2074.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.01% to Rs 353.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 336.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 8328.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7737.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

