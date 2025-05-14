Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Haloperidol Decanoate Injection

Caplin Steriles (Caplin), a Subsidiary Company of Caplin Point Laboratories, has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Haloperidol Decanoate Injection, 50mg/mL and 100mg/mL Single Dose Vials; 500mg/5mL (100mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials, a generic therapeutic equivalent version of the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) HALDOL (haloperidol decanoate) Injection, by Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Haloperidol Decanoate Injection indicated for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia who require prolonged parenteral antipsychotic therapy.

According to IQVIATM (IMS Health), Haloperidol Decanoate Injection had US sales of approximately $16.4 million for the 12 month period ending March 2025.

