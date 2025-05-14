KPI Green Energy sizzles on strong Q4 results

KPI Green Energy hit an upper limit of 5% to Rs 435.80 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 142% year-on-year to Rs 104.18 crore in Q4 March 2025.

On a consolidated basis, total income stood at Rs 577.80 crore in Q4 FY25, up 97% from Rs 292.97 crore in Q4 FY24, supported by higher project execution, enhanced capacity utilization, and favorable industry dynamics.

EBITDA was at Rs 169.43 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a 76% YoY increase compared to Rs 96.17 crore in Q4 FY24, driven by improved operating leverage and strategic cost efficiencies.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) was Rs 138.70 crore, a 131% growth from Rs 60.05 crore, driven by reduced finance costs following strategic loan repayments using funds raised via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in Q2 FY25.

For the full year, net profit rose 101% to Rs 325 crore while net sales rose 69% to Rs 1735 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024.

EBITDA was 580.87 crore in FY25, an increase of 69% YoY, fueled by economies of scale, operational optimization, and cost management strategies. PBT stood at Rs 440.9 crore in FY25, a sharp 103.2% growth YoY. Strategic debt repayment, improved liquidity, and strong financial execution contributed significantly to this performance.

Consolidated net cash inflow from operating activities stood at Rs 208 crore as on 31 March 2025, as against net cash outflow Rs 57 crore as on 31 March 2024.

KPI Green Energy develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains solar and hybrid power plants through as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) and as service provider to Captive Power Producer (CPP) under the brand name of 'Solarism'.

