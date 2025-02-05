Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Procainamide Hydrochloride Injection

Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Procainamide Hydrochloride Injection

Image
Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Caplin Steriles, a Subsidiary Company of Caplin Point Laboratories, has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Procainamide Hydrochloride Injection USP, 1g/10mL and 1g/2mL Vials, a generic therapeutic equivalent version of the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) PRONESTYL, from Apothecon Inc.

Procainamide hydrochloride Injection is an antiarrhythmic medicine used to treat certain arrhythmia (abnormal heart rhythm). It restores normal heart rhythm by blocking abnormal electrical signals in the heart. According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Procainamide hydrochloride Injection had US sales of approximately $20 million for the 12-month period ending December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBL Bank grants 6.77 lakh stock options under ESOP

Yes Bank invests Rs 148.71 cr in YES Securities

Board of Info Edge (India) approves contribution of up to Rs 1,000 cr in Karjardooma Trust AIF scheme

Poly Medicure incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Polyhealth

L&T Finance appoints Jinesh Shah Chief Executive - Urban Secured Assets & 3rd Party Product

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story