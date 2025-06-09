Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capri Global Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Capri Global Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 June 2025.

Capri Global Capital Ltd surged 12.90% to Rs 171.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd spiked 9.50% to Rs 800.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23570 shares in the past one month.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd soared 7.89% to Rs 1265. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32167 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6072 shares in the past one month.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd exploded 7.41% to Rs 525.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52508 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19198 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rose 7.02% to Rs 17.38. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 90.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

