India witnessed rapid transformations across diverse sectors in 11 years: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that under the 11 years of his government India has not just become the fastest-growing major economy but is also a key global voice on pressing issues like climate action and digital innovation. A clear focus on good governance and transformation, Modi said of the last 11 years as his government finished the first year of its third term. From economic growth to social upliftment, the focus has been on people-centric, inclusive and all round progress, he added.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News