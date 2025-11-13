Caprihans India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.10% to Rs 171.56 crore

Net Loss of Caprihans India reported to Rs 24.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 28.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.10% to Rs 171.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 188.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.171.56188.730.873.43-13.72-11.07-25.28-21.42-24.89-28.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News