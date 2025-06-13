Capsave Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 6.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.40% to Rs 103.58 crore

Net profit of Capsave Finance Pvt rose 6.33% to Rs 22.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.40% to Rs 103.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.89% to Rs 95.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.57% to Rs 388.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 317.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.