Captain Pipes standalone net profit declines 44.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Captain Pipes declined 44.94% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.82% to Rs 20.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.20.9420.779.2212.571.542.341.162.110.871.58

