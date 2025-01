Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 35.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.26% to Rs 90.25 crore

Net profit of Captain Polyplast rose 35.41% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.26% to Rs 90.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 82.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.90.2582.6012.5210.689.707.199.056.586.734.97

