Nestle India standalone net profit rises 6.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Nestle India rose 6.18% to Rs 696.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 655.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.89% to Rs 4762.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4583.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

