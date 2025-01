Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit declines 71.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.06% to Rs 39.18 crore

Net profit of Investment & Precision Castings declined 71.76% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.06% to Rs 39.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 39.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.39.1839.6010.3413.792.584.120.532.120.371.31

