The Anup Engineering standalone net profit rises 55.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.08% to Rs 170.87 crore

Net profit of The Anup Engineering rose 55.53% to Rs 31.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 33.08% to Rs 170.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 128.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.170.87128.4023.5423.4040.2431.5434.2426.4131.3720.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News