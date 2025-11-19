Captain Polyplast gains after bagging Rs 8-cr solar pumping systems order

Captain Polyplast rose 1.81% to Rs 74.05 after the company secured an order worth Rs 8.17 crore from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the supply of 300 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS).

As per the companys exchange filing, the contract includes the design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of 300 SPWPS of 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP capacities at designated farmers locations across Maharashtra. The project also covers a complete system warranty, repair and maintenance, and a Remote Monitoring System (RMS) for five years under the PM-KUSUM B Scheme, Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana.

The total order value of Rs 8.17 crore and the installation will be completed within 60 days from the issuance of the NTP/Work Order/JSR approval.

The company further clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms. Captain Polyplast is engaged in manufacturing and selling quality micro irrigation systems and allied products having its manufacturing facilities at Shapar (Veraval), Rajkot. Further, the company also undertakes installation of micro irrigation systems, providing of agronomical services to farmers and carrying out business activities. The companys consolidated net profit fell 73.9% to Rs 4.24 crore, even as net sales jumped 49.7% to Rs 79.73 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25.