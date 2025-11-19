KEC International Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

HBL Engineering Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd and Archean Chemical Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 November 2025.

HBL Engineering Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd and Archean Chemical Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 November 2025.

KEC International Ltd crashed 9.69% to Rs 705.45 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73904 shares in the past one month.

HBL Engineering Ltd lost 8.23% to Rs 944.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.92 lakh shares in the past one month. Sammaan Capital Ltd tumbled 6.63% to Rs 170.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.89 lakh shares in the past one month. Kaveri Seed Company Ltd plummeted 5.86% to Rs 1001.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21060 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4965 shares in the past one month.