Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit declines 35.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Carborundum Universal declined 35.69% to Rs 74.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 115.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.41% to Rs 1286.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1209.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1286.721209.2612.1616.12174.74213.95112.51161.9974.51115.86

