Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit declines 19.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declined 19.40% to Rs 122.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 151.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.52% to Rs 1998.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2137.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1998.342137.699.5910.87205.59240.63166.09203.48122.29151.72

