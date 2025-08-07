Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit declines 19.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit declines 19.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 6.52% to Rs 1998.34 crore

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declined 19.40% to Rs 122.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 151.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.52% to Rs 1998.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2137.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1998.342137.69 -7 OPM %9.5910.87 -PBDT205.59240.63 -15 PBT166.09203.48 -18 NP122.29151.72 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 48.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Airo Lam consolidated net profit declines 39.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 18.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Birlasoft consolidated net profit declines 29.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Genpharmasec consolidated net profit rises 269.70% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story