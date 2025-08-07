Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit rises 23.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.77% to Rs 348.95 crore

Net profit of Dreamfolks Services rose 23.79% to Rs 21.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.77% to Rs 348.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 320.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.348.95320.807.727.1329.2824.3428.4923.4421.2817.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News