TCS extends partnership with ALDI SOUTH

Tata Consultancy Services has extended its long-standing partnership with ALDI SOUTH a leading international retailer, to manage their infrastructure and application services and improve stability and IT operations efficiency. This comprehensive, multi-national agreement further solidifies TCS's position as ALDI SOUTH's trusted partner, supporting the retailer's core values of simplicity, consistency and responsibility. The partnership encompasses ALDI SOUTH's operations across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Slovenia, Hungary, Italy, the United Kingdom and Ireland, the United States and Australia.
TCS will deploy its AI-enabled Cloud Operations Solution and advanced digital services to stabilize, modernize, and optimize ALDI SOUTH's IT infrastructure, enhance cyber resilience, accelerate automation and boost operational efficiency. Leveraging TCS' extensive experience in the retail sector, this partnership will reduce costs and complexity while supporting ALDI SOUTH's commitment to delivering reliable, value-driven customer experiences globally. This partnership is built on a shared focus on service excellence, seamless integration of legacy and modern systems, and dedication to innovation and sustainable growth in the retail industry.
Building on years of successful collaboration between both organisations, this renewed partnership positions TCS as a key enabler in ALDI SOUTH's digital advancement by supporting automation, stability, and faster time to market. Together, the two organisations are modernizing core systems, strengthening operational resilience, and laying the groundwork for adaptive, future-ready retail operations across ALDI SOUTH's global markets.
