CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 16.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of CARE Ratings rose 16.40% to Rs 20.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.82% to Rs 78.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.78.9266.4227.6526.8633.2328.9930.4326.4120.7317.81

