Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 19.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.12% to Rs 5372.06 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital rose 19.72% to Rs 860.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 718.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.12% to Rs 5372.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3975.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5372.063975.8376.9080.291232.871052.341154.88985.42860.22718.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp