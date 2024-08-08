Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 19.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 35.12% to Rs 5372.06 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital rose 19.72% to Rs 860.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 718.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.12% to Rs 5372.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3975.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5372.063975.83 35 OPM %76.9080.29 -PBDT1232.871052.34 17 PBT1154.88985.42 17 NP860.22718.51 20

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

