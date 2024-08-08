R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 72.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.21% to Rs 432.04 crore

Net profit of R Systems International rose 72.42% to Rs 24.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 432.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 406.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.432.04406.7814.1913.0163.5655.6346.8245.5124.8814.43

