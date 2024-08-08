Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 72.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 6.21% to Rs 432.04 crore

Net profit of R Systems International rose 72.42% to Rs 24.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 432.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 406.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales432.04406.78 6 OPM %14.1913.01 -PBDT63.5655.63 14 PBT46.8245.51 3 NP24.8814.43 72

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

