Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aseem Infrastructure Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Aseem Infrastructure Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.61% to Rs 332.97 crore

Net profit of Aseem Infrastructure Finance rose 17.39% to Rs 85.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.61% to Rs 332.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 280.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales332.97280.72 19 OPM %96.2396.95 -PBDT114.6796.25 19 PBT113.0795.01 19 NP85.3472.70 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBI MPC policy: Repo rate in focus; what factors may influence decision?

Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mildly negative in pre-open; RBI's rate cut decision in spotlight

RBI MPC 2024 LIVE updates: Monetary Policy Committee set to announce decision on repo rate today

Olympics 2024: Algerians rally behind gold as Khelif advances to final

Thousands rally in solidarity with minorities amid UK anti-immigrant riots

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story