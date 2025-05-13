Indices trade with significant cuts; Sensex tumbles 1,003 pts

The key equity indices traded with major losses in the morning trade. The Nifty traded a tad below the 24,650 level. PSU bank shares witnessed buying demand for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 1,002.95 points or 1.22% to 81,426.95. The Nifty 50 index slipped 262.90 points or 1.08% to 24,648.50.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.27% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.85%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,439 shares rose and 1,046 shares fell. A total of 200 shares were unchanged.

The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 1.81% to 6,588.35. The index fell 6.81% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Bank of India (up 3.78%), Canara Bank (up 3.06%), Bank of Baroda (up 2.89%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 2.49%), Punjab National Bank (up 2.3%), Union Bank of India (up 2.2%), Indian Bank (up 1.69%), UCO Bank (up 1.52%), Central Bank of India (up 1.49%) and Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.21%) advanced.

Bharti Airtel (down 0.87%), Cipla (up 1.21%), Hero Motocorp (up 0.29%), Tata Motors (down 0.21%), Bharti Hexacom (down 1.24%), Ask Automotive (up 0.73%), Aurionpro Solutions (down 0.27%), Bharti Hexacom (down 1.24%), Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries (up 1.41%), Gail (India) (up 0.64%), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (up 1.80%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (up 3.15%), Honeywell Automation India (up 0.63%), ITD Cementation India (up 1.90%), Jubilant Ingrevia (up 2.42%), Metropolis Healthcare (up 0.56%), Max Financial Services (down 0.12%), NIIT (up 1.90%), Patel Engineering (up 2.85%), Sai Life Sciences (up 0.28%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (up 0.83%), Siemens (up 1.08%), Suven Life Sciences (up 9.29%), Syrma SGS Technology (up 0.26%) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.

Raymond slipped 0.53%. The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 40.17% to Rs 137.47 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 229.79 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Total income soared 94.90% year on year (YoY) to Rs 601.4 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Morepen Laboratories slipped 1.24% after the company reported a 29.33% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.31 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 28.74 crore in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 10.11% year on year to Rs 465.85 crore in Q4 FY25.

DCX Systems added 2.62% after the company announced that it had bagged export orders worth Rs 28.60 crore from various clients. The company has received an order worth Rs 13.60 crore for the manufacture and supply of CIWS antennas from Israel-based ELTA Systems.

