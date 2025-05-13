For India to uphold peace, it must be strong says Prime Minister

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation via videoconference yesterday. In his address, he remarked that the nation has witnessed both India's strength and restraint in recent days. He extended his salute to the country's formidable armed forces, intelligence agencies, and scientists on behalf of every Indian citizen. The Prime Minister highlighted the unwavering courage displayed by India's brave soldiers in achieving the objectives of Operation Sindoor, acknowledging their valor, resilience, and indomitable spirit.

Condemning strongly the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, stating that it shocked both the nation and the world, Modi asserted that the government had given the armed forces full freedom to eliminate the terrorists. He warned all terrorist organizations, declaring that they now fully understand the consequences of attempting to harm the dignity of the nation's women.

Operation Sindoor is not just a name but a reflection of the emotions of millions of Indians, emphasised the Prime Minister, describing it as an unwavering pledge to justice, one that the world witnessed being fulfilled on May 6-7. The Prime Minister highlighted that the Indian armed forces executed precise strikes on terrorist hideouts and training centers in Pakistan, delivering a decisive blow. He remarked that the terrorists never imagined India would make such a bold move, but when the nation stands united with Nation First as its guiding principle, firm decisions are taken and impactful results are delivered. He stated that India's missile and drone strikes on terrorist hubs in Pakistan shattered not only their infrastructure but also their morale.

Modi highlighted India's remarkable capability in both desert and mountainous warfare while also establishing superiority in New Age Warfare. He emphasized that during the operation, the effectiveness of Made in India defense equipment was decisively proven. He remarked that the world is now witnessing the arrival of Made in India defense systems as a formidable force in 21st-century warfare. The Prime Minister asserted that for India to uphold peace, it must be strong, and when necessary, that strength must be exercised. He stated that recent events have demonstrated India's resolve in safeguarding its principles.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News