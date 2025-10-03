Care Ratings reaffirms ratings of EPL at 'AA+/A1+'

EPL said that Care Ratings has re-affirmed the company's long-term rating at 'CARE AA+' with 'stable' outlook.

The agency has also affirmed the companys short-term rating at CARE A1+.

Care Ratings stated that the ratings assigned to bank facilities of EPL continue to be supported by its established global market position in the laminated tubes segment and long-standing relationships with reputed global clients.

The company benefits from the deep industry expertise of the Blackstone Group and the entry of Indorama Ventures Public Company (IVL) as a strategic investor.

Ratings are further strengthened by EPLs robust business model, characterised by a widespread global distribution network and a diverse product portfolio with steady demand, considering the essential nature of its products.

Industry prospects also remain positive, supported by diverse end-use applications such as oral care, beauty and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food, and home care, and growing preference for laminated tubes due to their inherent advantages. The companys financial risk profile remains strong, with comfortable debt coverage indicators and a healthy liquidity position. However, these strengths are partially offset by exposure to volatility in raw material pricesparticularly delays in passing on cost increases to contracted customerscurrency risks, and intense competition in the global market. EPL is a specialty packaging company. Operating in the packaging industry, the company manufactures laminated plastic tubes, producing over 9 billion tubes annually for sectors such as oral care, beauty and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food, nutrition and home care.