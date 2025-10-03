Volumes soar at Can Fin Homes Ltd counter

Can Fin Homes Ltd clocked volume of 34337 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5906 shares

KIOCL Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, PTC Industries Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 October 2025.

Can Fin Homes Ltd clocked volume of 34337 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5906 shares. The stock gained 0.84% to Rs.790.60. Volumes stood at 7871 shares in the last session.

KIOCL Ltd clocked volume of 3.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75150 shares. The stock gained 17.29% to Rs.516.70. Volumes stood at 56594 shares in the last session.

Solar Industries India Ltd saw volume of 14953 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3745 shares. The stock increased 3.47% to Rs.13,834.75. Volumes stood at 7138 shares in the last session. PTC Industries Ltd notched up volume of 3422 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 888 shares. The stock rose 3.68% to Rs.16,273.80. Volumes stood at 511 shares in the last session. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd recorded volume of 12.82 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.94% to Rs.283.40. Volumes stood at 6.63 lakh shares in the last session.