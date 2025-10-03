CSB Bank rises after recording strong advances growth in Q1; share of gold loans rises to 47%

CSB Bank advanced 1.40% to Rs 384.95 after the bank reported 29% rise in gross advances to Rs 34,730 crore as on 30 September 2025 from Rs 26,871 crore as on 30 September 2025.

On a sequential basis, the gross advances are higher by 5% as compared with Rs 32,944 crore as on 30 June 2025.

Of total gross advances, share of advances against Gold & Gold Jewellery was 47% as on 30 September 2025 as against 36% as on 30 September 2024.

Total deposits of the bank added up to Rs 39,651 crore as on 30 September 2025, up 25% YoY and up 10% QoQ.