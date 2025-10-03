Hero MotoCorp clocks total dispatches of 6.87 lakh vehicles in Sept'25

Hero MotoCorp said that it has dispatched 6,87,220 motorcycles and scooters in September 2025, reflecting an 8% growth compared to September 2024.

The companys two-wheeler dispatches in the same period last year were 6,37,050 vehicles.

Domestic sales for the period under review aggregated to 6,47,582 vehicles (up 5% YoY) and exports added up to 39,638 vehicles (up 94.83% YoY).

While motorcycle sales increased by 6,26,217 units (up 4.80% YoY), scooter sales jumped by 54.35% YoY to 61,003 units in September 2024.

Hero MotoCorp is the worlds largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors.