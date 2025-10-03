Households' inflation expectations for next three months and one year ahead decline

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the results of September 2025 round of its bi-monthly inflation expectations survey of households (IESH). The survey showed that Households' perception of the current median inflation inched up by 20 basis points (bps) to 7.4 per cent in comparison to the previous round. However, their inflation expectations for the next three months and one year ahead declined by 20 bps and 30 bps to 8.1 per cent and 8.7 per cent respectively. The central bank noted further that for both short term and one year ahead periods, the shares of respondents anticipating rise in both general prices and inflation has come down vis-vis the previous survey round. Households reported easing of price and inflationary pressures in major product groups including food products, non-food products, housing and cost of services for both the time horizons

Powered by Capital Market - Live News