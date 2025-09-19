Career Point Edutech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Natural Capsules Ltd, Trigyn Technologies Ltd, Intense Technologies Ltd and Bharat Gears Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 September 2025.

Career Point Edutech Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 321.3 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 21370 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4633 shares in the past one month.

Natural Capsules Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 246.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7890 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3297 shares in the past one month. Trigyn Technologies Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 89.97. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75625 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7553 shares in the past one month. Intense Technologies Ltd advanced 15.56% to Rs 122.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14491 shares in the past one month.