Carraro India consolidated net profit rises 30.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.99% to Rs 444.27 croreNet profit of Carraro India rose 30.33% to Rs 23.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.99% to Rs 444.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 393.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.90% to Rs 88.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.04% to Rs 1807.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1788.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content