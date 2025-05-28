Carraro India consolidated net profit rises 30.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.99% to Rs 444.27 crore

Net profit of Carraro India rose 30.33% to Rs 23.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.99% to Rs 444.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 393.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.90% to Rs 88.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.04% to Rs 1807.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1788.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

444.27393.191807.551788.9710.199.639.447.4043.5735.39163.86127.5132.0524.55118.6684.3723.7218.2088.1262.54

