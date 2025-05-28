Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Carraro India consolidated net profit rises 30.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Carraro India consolidated net profit rises 30.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 12.99% to Rs 444.27 crore

Net profit of Carraro India rose 30.33% to Rs 23.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.99% to Rs 444.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 393.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.90% to Rs 88.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.04% to Rs 1807.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1788.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales444.27393.19 13 1807.551788.97 1 OPM %10.199.63 -9.447.40 - PBDT43.5735.39 23 163.86127.51 29 PBT32.0524.55 31 118.6684.37 41 NP23.7218.20 30 88.1262.54 41

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

