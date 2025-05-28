Black Box consolidated net profit rises 47.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.34% to Rs 1544.58 crore

Net profit of Black Box rose 47.85% to Rs 60.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.34% to Rs 1544.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1480.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.75% to Rs 204.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.01% to Rs 5966.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6281.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1544.581480.355966.916281.589.258.448.896.78101.6185.27390.83310.3974.0855.86277.55196.0560.4740.90204.78137.67

