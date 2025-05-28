Modison consolidated net profit rises 54.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.52% to Rs 130.07 crore

Net profit of Modison rose 54.71% to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.52% to Rs 130.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 113.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.54% to Rs 24.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.18% to Rs 490.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 404.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

130.07113.58490.24404.5611.828.319.227.9015.248.9242.6429.8312.837.1734.6323.559.536.1624.6821.36

