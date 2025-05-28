Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modison consolidated net profit rises 54.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Modison consolidated net profit rises 54.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.52% to Rs 130.07 crore

Net profit of Modison rose 54.71% to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.52% to Rs 130.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 113.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.54% to Rs 24.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.18% to Rs 490.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 404.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales130.07113.58 15 490.24404.56 21 OPM %11.828.31 -9.227.90 - PBDT15.248.92 71 42.6429.83 43 PBT12.837.17 79 34.6323.55 47 NP9.536.16 55 24.6821.36 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Black Box consolidated net profit rises 47.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Rama Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.83 crore in the March 2025 quarter

JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit rises 16.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Avro India standalone net profit declines 40.91% in the March 2025 quarter

P R Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story